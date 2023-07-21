Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TAST. Stephens raised their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TAST opened at $5.56 on Monday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $302.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

About Carrols Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,710,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Solel Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,540,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 40,062 shares during the period. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

