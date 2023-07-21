CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Price Up 5.7%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 189,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,125,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDNA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CareDx Stock Up 5.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $571.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareDx

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative net margin of 25.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $77.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.98 million. Analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 14,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $124,987.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,647.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,853.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 14,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $124,987.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,647.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,416 shares of company stock worth $321,936 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,799,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,147,000 after purchasing an additional 611,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,214,000 after purchasing an additional 80,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CareDx by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,246,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,267,000 after acquiring an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CareDx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,277,000 after acquiring an additional 69,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in CareDx by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,003,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,677,000 after acquiring an additional 914,713 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

