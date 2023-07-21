Cardano One Day Volume Reaches $207.95 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Cardano has a market cap of $10.95 billion and $207.95 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,894.87 or 0.06330823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00046764 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00020812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00031638 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013586 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,999,133,397 coins and its circulating supply is 34,986,702,668 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.