Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth $75,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 21.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 103,172 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth $70,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 239.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 945,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 667,321 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Capitol Federal Financial

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey R. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $123,868. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFFN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 80,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,623. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $882.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.37.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $47.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

