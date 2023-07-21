Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in June

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 9,350,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.95. 5,860,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,470. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.22 and its 200-day moving average is $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.48.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

