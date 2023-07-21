Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) is WNY Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,502,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544,796 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF comprises about 8.2% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC owned about 2.86% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $34,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $404,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 72,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,425. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.