Capasso Planning Partners LLC Acquires 72 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 30.2% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 18.0% in the first quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 123,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 59.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $142.18 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

