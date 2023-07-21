Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,258,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,174,866,000 after buying an additional 1,102,823 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,503,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,403,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,409,000 after buying an additional 1,308,127 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,700,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,813,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.1 %

CP traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $80.61. 316,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,864. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.22. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $83.44. The company has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

