Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$61.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$60.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$55.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.56.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Trading Down 0.6 %

TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$52.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.08, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.54. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$39.08 and a 12-month high of C$52.98.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.