Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts Give Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) a C$24.50 Price Target

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) has been given a C$24.50 target price by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.44% from the company’s previous close.

VET has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.88.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE VET traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$17.57. The company had a trading volume of 503,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,655. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.78. The stock has a market cap of C$2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.55 and a 1 year high of C$39.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92.

Insider Activity

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Free Report ) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$550.97 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 44.58% and a return on equity of 46.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 3.0564374 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,720.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

