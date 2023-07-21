Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CWH. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Camping World from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Camping World from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camping World from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.88.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World Price Performance

CWH stock opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92. Camping World has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 111.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $272,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Camping World by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Camping World by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 17,848 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Camping World by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 12,962.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 366,955 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camping World

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.