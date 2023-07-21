Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Short Interest Update

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,870,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 17,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Cameco by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 24,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Cameco Stock Down 0.9 %

CCJ stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.55. 1,452,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,321,400. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.28, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65. Cameco has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $508.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.