Camber Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 12,735 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,365% compared to the average daily volume of 869 call options.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 51,325,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,640. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.44. Camber Energy has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEI. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Camber Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Camber Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camber Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy, Inc operates as a diversified energy company. The company owns minority and non-operated working interests in oil and gas wells in Texas. It also provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America. The company was formerly known as Lucas Energy Inc and changed its name to Camber Energy, Inc in January 2017.

