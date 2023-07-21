Camber Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 12,735 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,365% compared to the average daily volume of 869 call options.
Camber Energy Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:CEI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 51,325,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,640. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.44. Camber Energy has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $21.25.
Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camber Energy
Camber Energy Company Profile
Camber Energy, Inc operates as a diversified energy company. The company owns minority and non-operated working interests in oil and gas wells in Texas. It also provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America. The company was formerly known as Lucas Energy Inc and changed its name to Camber Energy, Inc in January 2017.
