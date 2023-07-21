Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $260-265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.06 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CALX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Calix in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.91.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE CALX opened at $47.57 on Friday. Calix has a 1 year low of $41.74 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 77.98 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.23 million. Calix had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $220,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Calix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Calix by 483.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calix

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.