C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives $9.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics Stock Down 6.4 %

CCCC stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $172.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Trading of C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.26%. Research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 89.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 182.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 256.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.