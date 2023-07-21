Burberry Group’s (BRBY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,400 ($18.31) target price on the stock.

BRBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.38) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.42) to GBX 2,200 ($28.77) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($22.62) to GBX 2,400 ($31.38) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,390 ($31.25) to GBX 2,305 ($30.14) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,141 ($27.99).

Shares of BRBY stock opened at GBX 2,238 ($29.26) on Monday. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,629 ($21.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,656 ($34.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.56, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,776.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,204.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,356.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a GBX 44.50 ($0.58) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,841.27%.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Alan Stewart bought 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,320 ($30.33) per share, for a total transaction of £49,996 ($65,371.34). In other Burberry Group news, insider Alan Stewart bought 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,320 ($30.33) per share, for a total transaction of £49,996 ($65,371.34). Also, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 38,312 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,258 ($29.52), for a total value of £865,084.96 ($1,131,125.73). Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

