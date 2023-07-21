Bruce K. Posey Sells 1,597 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total transaction of $209,638.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,958 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,606.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Qualys Stock Up 0.1 %
QLYS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.11. 324,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,119. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.60 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. Wolfe Research cut shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
