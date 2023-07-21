Bruce K. Posey Sells 1,597 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total transaction of $209,638.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,958 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,606.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Qualys Stock Up 0.1 %

QLYS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.11. 324,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,119. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.60 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Qualys by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Qualys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Qualys by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Qualys by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. Wolfe Research cut shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

