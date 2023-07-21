Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th.

Brown & Brown has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Brown & Brown has a payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $71.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $71.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,604,000 after purchasing an additional 218,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,385,000 after acquiring an additional 108,521 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,207,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,821,000 after acquiring an additional 284,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,481 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

