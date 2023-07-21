Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Trading Up 1.6%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.65. Approximately 6,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 25,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Property Partners

About Brookfield Property Partners

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. ( NASDAQ:BPYPN Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

