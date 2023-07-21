Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Trading Up 1.6%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.65. Approximately 6,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 25,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26.
Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%.
Institutional Trading of Brookfield Property Partners
About Brookfield Property Partners
Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.
