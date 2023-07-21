Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Down to $4.73

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $4.52. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 1,213 shares trading hands.

Brooge Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47.

Institutional Trading of Brooge Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Brooge Energy worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

