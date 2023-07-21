Brokerages Set Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price at $277.07

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $268.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $175.92 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.97.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The company had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

