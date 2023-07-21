Brokerages Set Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Target Price at $66.53

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.58.

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN opened at $51.40 on Friday. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

