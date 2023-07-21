Brokerages Set Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Price Target at $6.20

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compugen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Compugen Stock Performance

CGEN opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.66.

Institutional Trading of Compugen

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Compugen during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Compugen by 252.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 66,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Compugen by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 326,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 89,937 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its stake in Compugen by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 793.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 95,116 shares in the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

