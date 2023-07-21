BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BBIO. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.80.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $36.36. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $342,180.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $342,180.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $722,243.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,432,889.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,575,976 shares of company stock valued at $53,564,424. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Stories

