Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,969,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,164. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 90.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average is $49.97.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.