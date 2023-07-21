Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Update

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the June 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.0 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BORUF opened at $4.72 on Friday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $6.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63.

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include compensation payments for players, catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

