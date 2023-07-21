Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Update

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the June 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.0 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BORUF opened at $4.72 on Friday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $6.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63.
About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
- Did CSX Corporation’s Rebound Just Go Off The Rails?
- PPG Industries Diversified Model Pays Off For Investors
- IBM Is The Perfect Example Of Why Size Matters: An Earnings Story
- HPE Gearing Up For Multi-Year Resistance Breakout?
- Don’t Be Fooled By Badger Meter’s Rise, There’s More To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.