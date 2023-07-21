Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Short Interest Update

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,590,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 11,610,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Borr Drilling Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BORR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,249. Borr Drilling has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $8.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 3.22.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling

About Borr Drilling

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 84.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,320,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625,213 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the first quarter worth $69,287,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,046,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after acquiring an additional 243,522 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 108.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,175,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,972 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,177,000 after acquiring an additional 103,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

