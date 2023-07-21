Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Short Interest Update

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,590,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 11,610,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.
Borr Drilling Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of BORR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,249. Borr Drilling has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $8.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 3.22.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling
About Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Borr Drilling
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.