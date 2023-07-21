Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $89.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $84.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $95.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.36. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $96.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Boot Barn by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 77.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 524,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,388,000 after buying an additional 228,360 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $786,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.9% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 64,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 17.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

