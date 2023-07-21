Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.31

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.31 and traded as high as $45.69. Bombardier shares last traded at $45.42, with a volume of 21,395 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDRBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.63.

Bombardier Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

