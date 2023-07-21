Boit C F David Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Boit C F David lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Boit C F David’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.77. The company had a trading volume of 276,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.91 and its 200-day moving average is $86.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

