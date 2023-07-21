Boit C F David Acquires 200 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Boit C F David increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.2% of Boit C F David’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Boit C F David’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 38.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.5% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 31,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.42.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,146,253.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.24. 482,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $199.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.