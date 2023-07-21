Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT Raised to C$77.00 at TD Securities

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BOWFF. Scotiabank raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$75.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $50.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.25. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $50.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 85.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 33,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

