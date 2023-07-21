BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 237,200 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the June 15th total of 215,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 906,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 86,642 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 155.4% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 95,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 57,922 shares during the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

DHF stock remained flat at $2.21 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,954. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

