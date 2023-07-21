BNB (BNB) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week

BNB (BNB) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. BNB has a total market capitalization of $37.57 billion and $452.08 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $244.25 or 0.00819627 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,804,701 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,856,884.1549989. The last known price of BNB is 243.56229985 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1525 active market(s) with $502,816,384.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

