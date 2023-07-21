Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.36.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $28.21 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after buying an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,842,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,417,000 after purchasing an additional 291,981 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,789,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,193,000 after purchasing an additional 173,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,178,000 after purchasing an additional 136,714 shares during the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

