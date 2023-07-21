BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (NYSE:MUE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.91

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.91 and traded as low as $9.79. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 103,649 shares traded.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Trading Up 0.3 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
