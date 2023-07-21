BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (NYSE:MUE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.91

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.91 and traded as low as $9.79. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 103,649 shares traded.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUE. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 38.2% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 396,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 109,536 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 99,061 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $874,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 27.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 235,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,944 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 49,474 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

