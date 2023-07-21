BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Sells $1,525,611.78 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $750.88. The stock had a trading volume of 618,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,845. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $687.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $690.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

