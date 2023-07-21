BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Sells $1,525,611.78 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of BLK stock traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $750.88. The stock had a trading volume of 618,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,845. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $687.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $690.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
