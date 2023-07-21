BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,846 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,681 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,923,000 after acquiring an additional 201,251 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,248,000 after acquiring an additional 141,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,673,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,866,000 after acquiring an additional 438,454 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.02. 10,000,281 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average of $66.79. The stock has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

