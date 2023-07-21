BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Sells 16,170 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,170 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 41.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

PTON stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. 3,855,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,355,350. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.78 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $99,235.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,431.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 13,650 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $99,235.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $52,431.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $147,095.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,798 shares of company stock valued at $672,471. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.