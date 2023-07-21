BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,653 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of Walmart by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 2,442 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,793 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 163,329 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,083,000 after acquiring an additional 61,347 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 166,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.47. 1,988,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,029,505. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.06 and a 1 year high of $159.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.89 and its 200 day moving average is $147.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $426.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.