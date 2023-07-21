BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 600 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Paychex by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 67,994 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in Paychex by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 47,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,106 shares of company stock worth $21,065,336. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paychex Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $123.96. The stock had a trading volume of 685,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.