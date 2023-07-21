BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,888 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance
EEM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.39. 8,141,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,934,184. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $42.53.
About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).
