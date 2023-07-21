BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,871 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,770,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,887 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,094,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,616,000 after purchasing an additional 449,248 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $50.12 during trading hours on Friday. 986,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,083,312. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

