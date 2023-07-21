BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Invests $4.73 Million in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 4.8% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of QUAL traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.80. 14,983,952 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.34 and a 200-day moving average of $124.81.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

