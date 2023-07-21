BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after buying an additional 98,713 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in RH by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RH by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 352,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in RH by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in RH by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,728 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $279,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,845,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on RH shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RH from $360.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.87.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $379.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,588. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.14 and a 200-day moving average of $283.59. RH has a 12 month low of $227.00 and a 12 month high of $383.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.16.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About RH

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Featured Articles

