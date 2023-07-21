BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AGM. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski acquired 582 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.25 per share, with a total value of $74,641.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $821,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kerry T. Willie sold 870 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total transaction of $121,878.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $367,876.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,214 shares of company stock valued at $473,815 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company's stock.

NYSE:AGM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,093. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $97.76 and a one year high of $157.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.60. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.41 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

