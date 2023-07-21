BitShares (BTS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.69 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. BitShares has a total market cap of $29.61 million and $1.69 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008986 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002206 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002399 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000983 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,980,770 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.