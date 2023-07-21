Bitcoiva (BCA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $151.48 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for about $9.44 or 0.00031626 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $151.48 million and $285,091.33 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,845.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.74 or 0.00823219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00127305 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00019843 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000594 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.41693536 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $248,016.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

