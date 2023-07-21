Bitcoin Market Capitalization Tops $577.87 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $577.87 billion and approximately $14.74 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $29,733.85 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.29 or 0.00814865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00129903 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00019898 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,434,918 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.