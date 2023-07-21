BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioSig Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 411,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 69,476 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 123,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 29,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies Stock Performance

BSGM stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,463,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,589. BioSig Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioSig Technologies ( NASDAQ:BSGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 9,336.04% and a negative return on equity of 961.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioSig Technologies will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of BioSig Technologies in a report on Monday, April 10th.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, commercializes advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias. The company offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.

Featured Articles

